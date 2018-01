No acting experience required for benefit reading of The Vagina Monologues

The Sooke Transition House Society will be holding auditions this week for a benefit reading of The Vagina Monologues, by Eve Ensler.

Auditions will be held Sunday Feb. 4th at the SEAPARC boardroom in Sooke, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All women are welcome, and no acting experience is required.

Proceeds from the benefit will go towards the Sooke Transition House Society.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at V-Day Sooke 2018 or email vdaysooke@gmail.com.