Award-winning directors highlight coming University of Victoria lecture series

The March 8 and 18 Zoom events are part of the Orion fine arts lecture series

Ravi Jain, Why Not Theatre’s founding artistic director, will present a Zoom lecture as part of the University of Victoria’s Orion fine art series on March 8. (Photo: University of Victoria).

Two award-winning theatre directors will headline this month’s Orion fine arts lecture series through the University of Victoria.

The university’s theatre department will host the lectures over Zoom on March 8 and 18.

Ravi Jain, a Toronto-based director will run the March 8 lecture. His presentation will focus on how the Why Not Theatre that he founded “grew into a national institution through innovative art, community building and provoking systems change,” according to a news release.

The university said Jain, who’s won multiple directing awards, is known for making politically bold and accessible theatre on the indie and larger stages.

Soheil Parsa, an award-winning director, writer, dramaturg and teacher, will host the subsequent lecture. Parsa studied theatre in Iran and Toronto before going on to start the Modern Time Stage Company, which the university called “one of the most innovating theatre companies in Canada.”

Parsa has been recognized with a number of Canadian and international theatre awards. In his lecture, called “Transcending Cultural and Political Borders in Theatre,” Parsa will talk about the his personal artistic aesthetic and his company’s beliefs, core values and philosophy.

Registration for Jain’s lecture is available here and Parsa’s can be found here.

