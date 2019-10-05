Valdy performs at the 2019 Roots and Blues festival in Salmon Arm. The award-winning Canadian folk singer will be at St. Philip Anglican Church on Sunday. (Black Press file photo)

Award-winning folk singer Valdy to headline Jazz Vespers fundraiser in Oak Bay

St. Philip Anglican Church to host 80th Jazz Vespers on Oct. 6 for community kitchen

The St. Philip Anglican Church in Oak Bay invites the public to the 80th Jazz Vespers concert – a fundraiser for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

The Jazz Vespers service on Oct. 6 features Valdy, the award-winning Canadian folk singer, along with the Bob Watts Trio. Valdy, who lives on Salt Spring Island, will perform various songs while playing guitar.

The church has hosted approximately 10 Jazz Vespers each year since 2009 – all produced by drummer Bob Watts. Christopher Page, the minister at St. Philip’s, described the Jazz Vespers as worship services with an emphasis on music. He noted that while the concerts have themes of Christianity, they are open to everyone.

READ ALSO: Legendary folk singer Valdy returns to Sidney for fourth show in four years

READ ALSO: Saanich community kitchen harvests farmers’ market funds

The concerts aren’t always fundraisers, but the larger ones are, Page explained. Last Christmas, donations went towards sponsoring two Syrian families new to the area. The event will take place just before Thanksgiving, so donating to a food bank was fitting, said Page.

The Kitchen, a non-profit food-resource centre located in Saanich, has been operating since 2013. It serves as a food bank as well as a hands-on educational space for folks to learn about sourcing, growing and cooking nutritious food on a budget.

Admission is by donation and $20 is suggested. Vespers begin at 7:30 p.m.

Visit the Shelbourne Community Kitchen website to learn more about their services.

