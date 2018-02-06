Award-winning performers pair up for Oak Bay concert

Lynne Miles and Keith Glass perform Friday, Feb. 9 in the Upstairs Lounge at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Award-winning performers Lynne Miles and Keith Glass bring a special Canadian brand of folk to Oak Bay Friday night.

Miles is one of Canada’s most accomplished singer/songwriters. She has 14 albums to her credit, and is the winner of a Juno Award for Solo Roots Album of the Year. She is also the winner of four Canadian Folk Music awards, two for Songwriter of the Year, one for Singer of the Year and one for Solo Artist of the Year.

She tours North America and Europe, has produced albums for three other artists, and written songs for theatre. Her song “Three Chords and the Truth” was recently featured on the BBC TV show “Case Histories”.

Glass, is singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin, bass) and producer, as well as a founding member, guitarist, and songwriter with the critically acclaimed band Prairie Oyster. The recipient of multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, Prairie Oyster is often cited as Canada’s foremost roots/country band. They toured extensively in Canada, the U.S. and Europe over a career that spanned almost four decades. In 2008, Prairie Oyster was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Keith and his band mates are also the recipients of a SOCAN lifetime achievement award.

Get a taste of the music at lynnmilesmusic.com and keithglassmusic.wordpress.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner, show starts at 7:30.

Tickets, $20 available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Ivy’s Bookshop and beaconridgeproductions.com.

 

Lynne Miles and Keith Glass perform Friday, Feb. 9 at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. (Anya Page photo)

