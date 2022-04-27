Cloverdale’s 176 Street was turned into “Greendale” Nov. 15, 2019, when crews filmed scenes for Part 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s 176 Street was turned into “Greendale” Nov. 15, 2019, when crews filmed scenes for Part 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

B.C. district council for Directors Guild of Canada issues strike notice

Any production not covered by a ‘safe harbour agreement’ may be subject to action after 72 hours

The British Columbia district council for the Directors Guild of Canada says it has issued a strike notice to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association’s B.C. chapter.

The council represents creative and logistical personnel in the film and television industry and the guild says the notice comes after members voted more than 92 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

It says in a news release that the union requested a meeting with the employers on Monday, but no progress was made toward reaching a deal.

The guild says the strike notice means that any production that’s not covered by a “safe harbour agreement” may be subject to labour action once 72 hours have passed since the strike notice was issued on Tuesday.

There can be no new safe harbour agreements moving forward, it says, but productions with existing agreements will be protected from job action.

The guild says the key issues include wage differentials as the minimum wage increases, as well as wage increases that are retroactive to expiry of the last collective agreement and payment terms for COVID-19 testing.

A statement from Kendrie Upton, executive director of the B.C. district council, says they want labour stability, but they need an agreement that provides fairness and safety for everyone working under the contract.

“We care about this industry. We have always been willing to negotiate. The employers need to do their part and work with us to hammer out a fair deal.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. film workers union overwhelmingly in favour of strike vote

RELATED: ‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

Film industryMovies and TV

Previous story
Raincity launching 5-date tour funkifying Vancouver Island
Next story
Greater Victoria musicians hit the road to cure pandemic blues

Just Posted

A notice posted April 26 alerts the public that no more walk-in clients will be taken for the day at the Service Canada Passport Services office in the The Bay Centre in Victoria. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
National demand for passports leads to walk-in waits at Victoria office

A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)
Ring cloud spotted in the sky near Greater Victoria

Saanich staff are expected to have some recommendations ready in about three months after Coun. Susan Brice pushed for her community to look into duplicating the City of Victoria’s new affordable housing policy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich could follow in Victoria’s footsteps on streamlining affordable housing

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm said goodbye to beloved, longtime resident miniature horse Peanut Butter on Tuesday, April 26. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook)
Victoria petting zoo patrons, staff mourn loss of longtime resident Peanut Butter