Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Actor, model, activist releasing memoir this month, the same day her Netflix documentary comes out

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will “take control of the narrative for the first time” by means of a soon-to-be-released memoir and documentary.

The actor announced last winter, via a handwritten note posted to Instagram, that she planned to open about her life regarding “a thousand imperfections” and “a million misperceptions,” and will now do so in two tellings.

Her memoir, titled Love, Pamela, details a reclamation of her life narrative that defies expectation through prose and poetry, according to the publisher’s website.

The book aims to “break the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary of a similar name, Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson said she wanted to take control of her image for the first time.

“I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had … If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here,” Anderson said in the trailer.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” noted the streaming service’s promotion of the documentary.

Both of the celebrity’s new projects are set to be released Jan. 31, and follow the debut of her HGTV Canada show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, this past fall.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson’s Ladysmith home renovation reality TV series premieres tonight


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

Just Posted

A POV view from the ROV underwater, finding a piece of discarded ghost gear. (Courtesy of Malahat Nation)
Malahat Nation surveying discovers ‘huge amount’ of ghost gear polluting local waters

The Saanich Police Department is looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from the 4100 block of Interurban Road after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

From left to right: co-owners Michelle Morgan, Michael Morgan and Dirk Slot behind the bar at Mile Zero Brewing in Metchosin. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Metchosin nano-brewery’s taps now flowing after opening

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
‘Culture change’ predicted in Victoria as possession of some drugs set to be decriminalized