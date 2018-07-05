Reggie Watts, pictured here giving a TED Talks speech, is among the performers for this year’s Phillips Backyard Weekender behind the Victoria microbrewery. He’s perhaps best known as the leader of The Late Late Show with James Corden band. Photo by James Duncan Davidson/TED Talks

BACKYARD WEEKENDER: Brews and tunes combine for good time this month

Phillips Brewery teams up with Atomique Productions for weekend shows July 20-22

It may sound strange to an outsider, but locals know it’s just not summer in Victoria without a massive party in the parking lot of a brewery.

The Phillips Backyard Weekender is, well, back for 2018 with a lineup of international musical acts, a plethora of tasty local treats available and, of course, Phillips Brewery suds on tap for the three-day event.

From July 20 to 22 the normally industrial back property of the brewery, along with the surrounding streets, will be transformed into a rowdy music festival featuring a host of musical acts spanning genres, but all inspiring the good-times attitude of the event.

The Weekender kicks off Friday evening with a lineup featuring, among others, DJ Shub, Too Many Zooz and hip-hop act Keys N Krates.

Saturday will feature rockabilly rebels Slim Sandy and the Hillbilly Boppers, singer-rapper-writer Dessa, dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk) and the internationally renowned vocal artist/beatboxer/musician/comedian Reggie Watts, perhaps most recognizable as the bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Things come to a close Sunday with Leslie Cook’s lovers rock with enduring tropical vibes, New York-based Kellis’ award-winning rootsy, raw, soulful sound and a headlining performance from The Revolution, best known as the long-time backing band of the late Prince.

One of the best places to be during the festival is the Picnic-er side stage, which features three days of local musicians in a smaller, calmer setting than the mainstage. Picnic tables and palm trees set the stage for performances from Dia Nos, Electric Sex Panther, Zee and the Empties, Small Town Artillery and many more.

Three-day and single-day tickets are still available. For tickets and info visit backyardweekender.com. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Just Posted

Homeless camp leaders dig in for long fight

Organizer expects tent city to remain in Saanich’s Regina Park through Labour Day

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

UPDATE: Wildfire near Sooke has increased in size to 85 hectares

More resources and firefighters have been sent to the out of control blaze

Carving history: Royal BC Museum launches new totem project

The pole carving project will allow the public to watch the creation of a new totem

TURF WAR: Victoria bike rental outfits wheelie not down with U-bicycle

City’s allowance for dockless bike share company creates uneven playing field: local operator

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Final cost of homeless camp in Saanich could approach $1 million

Saanich taxpayers could foot up to $700,000 to cover “preliminary costs associated… Continue reading

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Vancouver Island School of Art finds temporary home

School will eventually be part of Fifth Street development

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Most Read