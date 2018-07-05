BACKYARD WEEKENDER: Brews and tunes combine for good time this month

Reggie Watts, pictured here giving a TED Talks speech, is among the performers for this year’s Phillips Backyard Weekender behind the Victoria microbrewery. He’s perhaps best known as the leader of The Late Late Show with James Corden band. Photo by James Duncan Davidson/TED Talks

It may sound strange to an outsider, but locals know it’s just not summer in Victoria without a massive party in the parking lot of a brewery.

The Phillips Backyard Weekender is, well, back for 2018 with a lineup of international musical acts, a plethora of tasty local treats available and, of course, Phillips Brewery suds on tap for the three-day event.

From July 20 to 22 the normally industrial back property of the brewery, along with the surrounding streets, will be transformed into a rowdy music festival featuring a host of musical acts spanning genres, but all inspiring the good-times attitude of the event.

The Weekender kicks off Friday evening with a lineup featuring, among others, DJ Shub, Too Many Zooz and hip-hop act Keys N Krates.

Saturday will feature rockabilly rebels Slim Sandy and the Hillbilly Boppers, singer-rapper-writer Dessa, dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk) and the internationally renowned vocal artist/beatboxer/musician/comedian Reggie Watts, perhaps most recognizable as the bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Things come to a close Sunday with Leslie Cook’s lovers rock with enduring tropical vibes, New York-based Kellis’ award-winning rootsy, raw, soulful sound and a headlining performance from The Revolution, best known as the long-time backing band of the late Prince.

One of the best places to be during the festival is the Picnic-er side stage, which features three days of local musicians in a smaller, calmer setting than the mainstage. Picnic tables and palm trees set the stage for performances from Dia Nos, Electric Sex Panther, Zee and the Empties, Small Town Artillery and many more.

Three-day and single-day tickets are still available. For tickets and info visit backyardweekender.com. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

– Monday Magazine staff