Max and Ruby celebrate the universal nature of sibling relationships Feb. 17 at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Courtesy Mary Winspear Centre)

Backyardigans, Max & Ruby stage shows add to Family Day in Sidney

Bodine Hall shows make room for kids to sing, dance, enjoy Family Day weekend

A new initiative at the Mary Winspear Centre boosts the entertainment value for Family Day weekend on the Saanich Peninsula.

Winspear Centre in Sidney is set to welcome families to their Family Day Weekend featuring TV’s very own Max & Ruby and The Backyardigans. With three shows daily, the Centre is thrilled to offer affordable entertainment enjoyable for the whole family.

“This is the first year that we’ve really put on children’s programming at the Mary Winspear,” says Carey Salvador, marketing co-ordinator at the Mary Winspear Centre. “It’s a new demographic that we’re looking at. There are more and more families coming to the Peninsula.”

They tried to keep the pricing low, tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for those 12 and younger, with one and younger free.

“We want it to be really family friendly, that’s why we’re having it in the Bodine Hall,” Salvador said, in hopes children won’t be confined to a seat this way. “We want them to be dancing and running around and having fun.”

On Sunday, Feb. 17 celebrate the universal nature of sibling relationships in Max & Ruby’s Musical Playdate. Max & Ruby never quite want the same thing and their plans always collide – with hilarious results.

Monday, Feb. 18 meet the five pals from The Backyardigans; quick-moving penguin Pablo; mellow moose Tyrone; thrill-seeking, purple-spotted creature Uniqua; lady-like hippo Tasha; and Austin, the new kangaroo on the block. Each musical adventure encourages kids to develop their imaginations and express themselves creatively as they sing and dance along with the gang.

The 45-minute shows, made popular on television, include a meet and greet with characters afterwards.

Performances run at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

The hope, Salvador says, is that the times and dates allow families to visit Sidney for the weekend, wedging in other activities such as the Lego Exhibit at the Sidney Museum.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mary Winspear Centre’s box office and online at marywinspear.ca.


