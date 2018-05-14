Ballet Victoria celebrates 15 years with a new twist on an old classic

Dance company restages Peter Pan, the first show it ever performed

In honour of Ballet Victoria’s 15th anniversary, the company returns to the stage with the first show it ever performed – Peter Pan.

The timeless classic tale of the fearless boy who refuses to grow up, has been given a contemporary twist thanks to choreographer and artistic director Paul Destrooper.

“The ballet is completely new – choreography, music, design and the narrative concepts,” says Destrooper, a 10-year veteran of the company. “The characters have more nuance and more complexity.”

In the new production, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily all have stronger, more interesting roles, he adds.

“I am challenging the dancers to immerse the audience in a way that engages the children and astounds the adults – all with the humorous twist that is a hallmark of Ballet Victoria.”

Destrooper has combined a number of musical genres for the score using Debussy as the backbone but injecting some Pirates of the Caribbean and a little Celtic flair.

Captain Hook, Peter, the Lost Boys and all of the characters made famous in J.M. Barrie’s novel will be represented along with ten dancing sailors, Ballet Victoria conservatory students.

Principal dancer Andrea Bayne also returns to her role as Tinker Bell.

“Revisiting this role has made me realize how much I have grown as an artist and how much the company has grown under Paul’s leadership,” she says.

Peter Pan runs May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre. Tickets start at $15 for children and students and $30 for adults and are available at the Royal and McPherson box office, at www.rmts.bc.ca or by phone 250-380-6063.

kristyn.anthony

@vicnews.com

