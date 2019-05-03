Ballet Victoria takes a tumble through an upside-down world in Alice Wonderland, on May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre. Photo courtesy Ballet Victoria

Ballet Victoria goes dancing down the rabbit hole

Local company offers choreographed take on family favourite Alice in Wonderland

A new spin on an old tale is coming up at the Royal Theatre, as Ballet Victoria takes on Alice in Wonderland.

The local company, led by artistic director Paul Destrooper, dives down the rabbit hole for this latest production, which comes to the Royal on Friday, May 17 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, May 18 (2 p.m.) and mixes fantasy with physicality.

Principal dancer Andre Bayne stars as the lead character, who finds herself encountering strange and wonderful beings in her travels, with results that will leave you smiling and in admiration of the use of choreography to tell this family favourite story.

READ ALSO: Ballet Victoria stages a musical masterpiece

Tickets for the shows are available online at rmts.bc.ca or by phone at 250-386-6121.

If you’d like to have a sneak peek into the show, the Tea for Tutu program aimed at seniors and children happens May 7 and 8 at 2 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s Church Kirk Hall, 680 Courtney St. These 45-minute by-donation events feature dancer intros, a chat about the creation of the new work, a brief dance preview of the upcoming performance, and a chance to meet the dancers, along with enjoying donated tea and refreshments.

Space is limited; to reserve a spot, go online to balletvictoria.ca/shop/tea-for-tutu/ call 250-380-6063 or send an email to attendance@balletvictoria.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Just Posted

Victoria youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Drivers told to be nice to other road users, especially those on horseback

BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers to share road with horses

West Shore RCMP investigate string of online frauds after resident loses thousands of dollars

Three fraud investigations with similar circumstances

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Most Read