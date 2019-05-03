Ballet Victoria goes dancing down the rabbit hole

Ballet Victoria takes a tumble through an upside-down world in Alice Wonderland, on May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre. Photo courtesy Ballet Victoria

A new spin on an old tale is coming up at the Royal Theatre, as Ballet Victoria takes on Alice in Wonderland.

The local company, led by artistic director Paul Destrooper, dives down the rabbit hole for this latest production, which comes to the Royal on Friday, May 17 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, May 18 (2 p.m.) and mixes fantasy with physicality.

Principal dancer Andre Bayne stars as the lead character, who finds herself encountering strange and wonderful beings in her travels, with results that will leave you smiling and in admiration of the use of choreography to tell this family favourite story.

Tickets for the shows are available online at rmts.bc.ca or by phone at 250-386-6121.

If you’d like to have a sneak peek into the show, the Tea for Tutu program aimed at seniors and children happens May 7 and 8 at 2 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s Church Kirk Hall, 680 Courtney St. These 45-minute by-donation events feature dancer intros, a chat about the creation of the new work, a brief dance preview of the upcoming performance, and a chance to meet the dancers, along with enjoying donated tea and refreshments.

Space is limited; to reserve a spot, go online to balletvictoria.ca/shop/tea-for-tutu/ call 250-380-6063 or send an email to attendance@balletvictoria.ca.



