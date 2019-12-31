Bay Centre customers treated to Aretha Franklin flash mob ahead of tribute show

Shanna Dance, Susanna Adams, Maureen Washington and Maria Manna perform Aretha Franklin’s song Respect at The Bay Centre on Monday. The performance was a preview of the Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert which will be performed January 18 at the Alix Goolden Hall. (Courtesy of Heather Leary)

Shoppers at The Bay Centre in Victoria were treated to some musical excitement Monday afternoon.

Five of Victoria’s star female performers showed off a sample of a soon-to-come Aretha Franklin Tribute Show during a flash mob at the mall.

Maureen Washington, Maria Manna, Susanna Adams, Shanna Dance and Stephanie Greaves performed one of Franklin’s best-known songs, Respect, for patrons of The Bay Centre to enjoy.

The Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert takes place Jan. 18 at the Alix Goolden Hall. The five vocalists will be backed by a band featuring Karel Roessingh, Damian Graham, Peter Dowse, Kelly Fawcett, Barrie Sorensen, Miguelito Valdez and Jeff Agopsowicz.

