The Sutcliffes perform their musical take on the Beatles from the early days on to the end at Sooke Community Theatre in Edward Milne Community School on Friday (Oct. 21). (Photo contributed)

Beatles from beginning to end

The Sutcliffes play at Sooke Community Theatre on Oct. 21

The Sutcliffes take their audience on a musical journey that begins with the Beatles during the early days and ends with the legendary quartet’s last live performance.

The Sutcliffes have been around since 2007, starting out as the house band at a couple of popular Victoria venues where they earned a strong reputation for their authentic Beatles sound.

That led to the band performing on four different occasions at the International Beatles Festival in Liverpool, said guitarist and vocalist Shaun Wilson.

“We played at the world-famous Cavern Club, where the Beatles got their start,” he said. “Our band is named after Stuart Sutcliffe, the original bass player with the Beatles who died from a brain aneurysm (in 1962).”

The Sutcliffes include Wilson, Chuck Simms on guitar and vocals, Terry Marshall on bass and vocals, Pedro Arbour on drums, and Arman Tesoro on keyboards.

“We’ve created a multi-media theatre show that presents energetic readings and seminal moments from the Beatles legacy from Memphis to Liverpool, Hamburg and the rooftop of Apple Records,” Wilson said.

The band begins their show with Get Back, a tribute to the music of that influenced the Fab Four in their early days, such as the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

The Sutcliffes conclude their shows with Rooftop, which features selections from Let it Be and their last live performance atop Apple Corps headquarters on Jan. 30, 1969.

The Sutcliffes play at the Sooke Community Theatre in Edward Milne Community School on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the theatre or on eventbrite. Check out www.thesutcliffes.ca for more.


