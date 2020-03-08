Bee Gees magic on stage at Elements Casino

The Australian Bee Gees tribute act hits the stage April 10 in the Platinum Room

One of the most highly rated Bee Gees tribute acts around is stopping by the Platinum Room in Elements Casino to take audience members back to the height of disco and beyond.

Direct from Las Vegas, The Australian Bee Gees Show – a Tribute to the Bee Gees generates Saturday Night Fever from the stage in View Royal at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10. This talented trio and their bandmates recreate live the powerful vocal harmonies and charismatic stage presence of the Bee Gees in their prime.

Playing such musical hits as “Staying Alive”, “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Jive Talkin,” the Australian Bee Gees offer up an authentic portrayal of the original band, from their fashion style and musical talent to their dance moves.

The performance will showcase five decades of success of the brothers Gibb as rock and disco legends and immerse listeners in this memorable music and the disco era.

This group comes highly regarded, with the president of the Bee Gees’ USA fan club stating, “In my opinion they are the best Bee Gees tribute in the world,” while the Las Vegas Review Journal named them Best Tribute Show for 2015.

Tickets are $55 each, available online at ticketmaster.ca,or in person at Elements Casino Victoria, 1708 Island Hwy.



