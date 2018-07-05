Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty, playing at the Belfry Theatre July 24 to Aug. 12, promises a hilarious and poignant look at the lives of five moms tackling middle age. Photo by Emily Cooper/Courtesy Belfry Theatre

BELFRY THEATRE: Mom’s the Word creators back for third instalment

Stark, personal and candid insights into life at once funny and heartbreaking

Felicia Santarossa

Monday Magazine contributor

The women who brought you Mom’s the Word, are at it again.

From July 24 to Aug. 12, Fernwood’s Belfry Theatre is bringing the laughs in the series’ third instalment: Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty.

Get ready for another round of gut-busting humour with series’ creators Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams. The Arts Club Theatre Company production has the moms continuing their stark, candid insights, through stories and hilarious song parodies.

This time on stage, it’s the moms’ tumultuous marriages, changing, aging bodies (hello hot flashes and pool noodles), and their lives with kids leaving (or returning to) the nest. Teaming up with Australian director Wayne Harrison, there’s heavy heart in this comedy as well. Daum discusses her husband John Mann, lead singer of Spirit of the West, as he progresses in his journey of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The internationally-acclaimed Mom’s the Word first premiered in Vancouver in 1994, soon becoming a universal success in showcasing new motherhood’s struggles and joys. The moms continued their stories in 2005 with Mom’s the Word 2: Unhinged. There, they uproariously delved into life with adolescent children. Later in 2009, the women created a combination of the two with Mom’s the Word: Remixed.

Belfry artistic director Michael Shamata says selecting the play came from how his love for the women of the series lives on. Almost 25 years later, he says, he is still amazed how these women make everyday life hilarious and moving.

Belfry season ticket holders get a 25-per-cent discount on tickets. For more information, check out belfry.bc.ca.

Previous story
BACKYARD WEEKENDER: Brews and tunes combine for good time this month

Just Posted

UVic Properties charts ambitious course for off-campus holdings

University of Victoria’s commercial and residential division plans major changes downtown

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to… Continue reading

BELFRY THEATRE: Mom’s the Word creators back for third instalment

Stark, personal and candid insights into life at once funny and heartbreaking

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

No evacuations planned due to wildfire near Sooke

‘There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,’ officials say

Indigenous communities and police paddle together towards reconciliation

2018 Pulling Together Canoe Journey stops in Oak Bay during nine-day paddle

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Local Save-on-Foods outlet plant seed for local foodbank

A local foodbank says a recent donation from Save-on-Foods helps bridge a… Continue reading

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Most Read