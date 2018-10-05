The characters of Anna and the King of Siam are central to the beloved musical The King and I. A production based on the Broadway version of the story comes to Victoria in early January. Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Beloved musical The King and I coming to Victoria

Royal Theatre plays host to musical that was a smash hit on Broadway

A beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein story billed as the “largest Broadway musical ever presented in Victoria” is coming to the Royal Theatre as a post-holiday season special.

The King and I, featuring such popular songs as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful,” is doing a seven-show run between Jan. 2-6, 2019.

The NETworks Presentations LLC production is based on the Broadway edition that won four Tony Awards in 2015, and is directed by Shelly Butler, based on Bartlett Sher’s original direction.

While the cast has yet to be finalized, the show will feature sets created by Michael Yeargan, costumes by seven-time Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber (including for The King and I), lights by Donald Holder, sound by Scott Lehrer, musical supervision by Theodore Sperling and casting by Jason Styres.

Tony winner Christopher Gattelli’s choreography, based on the original steps laid out by the legendary Jerome Robbins, will be recreated for this tour. The production features the musical’s original 1951 orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett, with dance and incidental music arranged by Trude Rittmann.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, online at rmts.bc.ca or by stopping by the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices. For other show information, including the 2018-19 touring schedule, visit TheKingAndITour.com.

editor@mondaymag.com

