Beyonce announces much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyonce is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and North America, including one in Vancouver.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday (Feb. 1) comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyonce, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.

Beyonce is set to make two stops in Canada, including in Toronto on July 8 and in Vancouver on Sept. 11. She’ll also be performing in nearby Seattle on Sept. 13.

A full list of dates can be found at tour.beyonce.ca.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Manslaughter charge formally laid against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

Just Posted

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
‘A starting point’: Victoria police chief reacts to changes in drug laws

Saanich resident Adelaide Clark, 10, plates her award-winning roasted pork belly and vegetables with pear ginger sauce. The Frank Hobbs student won third place in the BC junior-level students category of the 2022 Field to Fork Challenge (Courtesy of Dominique Rochefort)
Saanich kid cooks up award-winning meal from the freezer and late-season garden

A bone in the office of Victoria Arbour at the Royal B.C. Museum. (Ella Matte, Black Press Media)
The $8.4M ‘Sue the T. rex’ skeleton is coming to a Victoria museum

Diego Maffia, an Oak Bay Secondary Alum, led the Vikes men’s basketball team as they swept Thompson Rivers University on Jan. 27 and 28. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria Vikes)
Vikes men’s basketball retake the top spot nationally as season winds down