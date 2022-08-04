Bike-powered music festival returns to Victoria Aug. 7

The festival will move between Harris Green and Central parks

The Victoria Bicycle Music Festival is returning to a pair of local parks for a fifth year on August 7. (Courtesy of Jason Dondale)

The Victoria Bicycle Music Festival is set to roll through the community for a fifth year on Aug. 7.

Starting at 1 p.m., the free, pedal-powered mobile music festival will be at Harris Green Park in Victoria. The festivities later shift to Central Park with the remaining performances starting at 3 p.m.

Local Indigenous hip-hop group Paint the Town Red, reggae artist Caleb Hart, From the Ghost and fiddler Finley Rose are set to perform this year.

The festival will also feature drumming by STAR Drum Group, spoken word by Jeremiah Gittens and dance by Lee Ingram.

The festival winds up with a set by Kady Savard and Friends dedicated to the memory of dear friend and inaugural festival performer Graeme Bousada, who died earlier this year.

The concert is powered by bicycle generators, and attendees are encouraged to climb on the stationary bikes set up beside the stages to keep the show going.

Arriving by bike is also strongly encouraged, and Capital Bike will be providing a free bike valet service at Central Park for the second half of the festival.

The festival is volunteer-run and has been since it’s inception in 2017, taking inspiration from similar events held in Toronto and San Francisco. This year’s edition is presented in partnership with the Victoria Downtown Residents Association and the North Park Neighbourhood Association.

READ MORE: Oak Bay piano brings generations together before the music even begins

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CyclingLive musicVictoria