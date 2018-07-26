Birds Eye View: Travelling pop-up exhibit lands first in Oak Bay

Get a Birds Eye View of the regions bird sanctuaries with the The Robert Bateman Centre and Naturehood of Greater Victoria’s latest pop up display.

The travelling pop-up exhibit celebrates the history of the Victoria Harbour, Esquimalt Lagoon, and Shoal Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuaries, and the continued impact they have on species near and far. The installation at municipal hall features custom illustrations, local photography, and videography in a stand-up exhibition of 11 seven-foot panels.

READ ALSO: It’s a beautiful day in the NatureHood

Migratory Bird Sanctuaries are legally protected areas for birds (and many other species, both native and migratory) to survive throughout the year. In 1917, the Migratory Bird Convention Act was first passed in Canada in order to begin the conservation process and develop sustainable ecosystems for migratory species. In British Columbia alone there are seven historial MBS sites, three of them being on Vancouver Island: the Victoria Harbour, Esquimalt Lagoon, and Shoal Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuaries. These are some of the largest protected migratory sanctuaries in the country, one example being the bustling shoreline and waterways around Victoria Harbour.

READ ALSO: Window to the Salish Sea in place at Cattle Point

The Victoria Harbour Bird Sanctuary, established Oct. 27, 1923, spans from the Gorge, Victoria Harbour, and along the shoreline up to the Oak Bay region, and is actively involved in protecting species and ecosystems directly affected by human activity. These areas are also designated NatureHood regions through Nature Canada, represented by NatureHood of Greater Victoria: a group of major community and organizational partners committed to the conservation of these three regions.

Birds Eye View is part of this continued celebration, travelling throughout the Capital Regional District for the next month and a half, then throughout the province.

The exhibit is open July 25 to Aug. 3 from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2167 Oak Bay Ave.