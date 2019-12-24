“Maddie” (Melanie Rose Wilson) enjoys a serene moment in the upcoming Telefilm Talent to Watch feature film, All-in Madonna, written, directed and produced by Susie Winters, Arnold Lim and Ana de Lara, respectively, and executive producer Robin Chan. (Photo courtesy of Blue Lake Films Ltd.)

Black Press videographer leads Island-made film

Local filmmakers, writer partner for feature film

As the year comes to a close, so does the work of an all-Island crew and cast as they shoot the final pieces for the feature film All-In Madonna.

Hoped to be released by the spring of 2020, All-In Madonna is the story of 17-year-old Maddie growing up in the fictional Vancouver Island town of Blue Lake. Having been home-schooled, Maddie enrolls in public school for the first time. There she discovers dark secrets about her father and Maddie now has to reconcile the father she knew with the person he is.

Director Arnold Lim (centre) on set for Telefilm Talent to Watch feature film, All-In Madonna.
(Photo courtesy of Blue Lake Films Ltd.)

The script was written by University of Victoria graduate Susie Winters and this feature film is four years in the making. It started when Arnold Lim, executive producer of the Black Press Media Video Network, partnered with Winters and producer Ana de Lara and earned one of the last grants from BravoFact (worth $32,500) to create a short film of All-In Madonna.

READ MORE: CineVic contest pairs filmmakers with local musicians

The team then used that 2018 short film as proof of concept and submitted it to win one of 38 feature film grants from the Telefilm Canada Talent Fund worth $125,000, and a B.C. Arts Council grant of $25,000. It’s this, plus donations and sponsorships that are helping de Lara, Lim and another producer, Bryan Skinner, bring All-In Madonna to completion, de Lara said.

“Cast and crew work on a fair deal agreement where everyone gets $100 per day,” said de Lara, a longtime member of the Victoria scene and who is also a comedian turned actor and writing teacher. “We do get grants to make the projects but they’re small compared to what the actual cost is of the project.”

The movie is entirely shot on the south Island and all cast and crew are Island-based except for one actor from Vancouver.

As members of the “small Victoria independent-film community” De Lara and Lim have combined on several shorts but this is their first feature-length film.

“It’s just not a big community so we’ve supported each other on each’s projects,” de Lara said.

It’s part of a third-calling for Lim, who found his second-calling when he moved into photojournalism 12 years ago after a career as a restaurateur. Lim is a regular photographer at the Olympic Games, will shoot the Tokyo Games in 2020, and is a winner of numerous Canadian Community Newspaper and Ma Murray (B.C.) awards.

While reporting for the Victoria News in 2011, Lim wrote a piece on the CineVic Reel-to-Reel music video contest. Before the contest closed, Lim signed up to create an entry with the band Step Back Dave. The video was judged as the audience favourite by the 2011 jury.

“I thought about the contest but I got busy, and when I filed the preview story, CineVic told me all the available artist songs were already chosen. But I called back anyways and was told, ‘actually there is one video left.’”

So Lim entered that contest, won the audience favourite prize, created contacts with CineVic, and opened doors to more.

“I had grown up more as a documentarian, and through that, then with Reel-to-Reel I got a taste for narrative which I’m really passionate about,” Lim said.

READ ALSO: Black Press videographer wins TeleFilm grant to direct full-length feature

Lim is the director of All-In Madonna. The team has completed principal photography and is awaiting one cast member to re-grow his beard so they can complete the “pick-up shoots” before the year ends.

After that, it’s a matter of getting the film into the festival circuit. Otherwise, getting eyeballs on Canadian independent features is challenging, Lim said.

Once this movie is complete, Lim and de Lara will soon turn there focus to a web-based comedy series they’ve partnered on called Best Friend Me, a comedy about depression and self-compassion.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sorry, not sorry: Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

Just Posted

VicPD warns community about ‘virtual kidnappings’

Victoria police say students from mainland China being targeted

Santa shares his Christmas secrets

Interview with Santa on Christmas, belief and magic

Metchosin SAR team seeks recruits to join the ‘high-pressure puzzle’ in 2020

A 20-year volunteer reminds hikers of some basics

Langford dips into $400K emergency fund to help displaced Danbrook One tenants

On Dec. 20, Langford temporarily revoked occupancy of the 11-storey Danbrook One building

Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Santa run goes Christmas Eve

Santa begins making the rounds in Langford at 5:30 p.m.

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Most Read