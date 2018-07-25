Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre showcases the spectacular musical Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street from July 31 to Aug. 12. (Submitted photo)

Blue Bridge brings demon barber to Victoria stage

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Blue Bridge theatre

The Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre stages Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Stephen Sondheim starting Tuesday.

Directed by Blue Bridge Artistic Director Brian Richmond, this chamber version of this popular work has been offered a bold new visual re-conception by Richmond and his design team, set and lighting designer Patrick Du Wors and costume designer Graham McMonagle. Conceived as taking place in a present day arts therapy workshop for the ‘politically deranged’, this new version sees ten performers on stage painting, creating and destroying their sets and costumes on a nightly basis while they sing, dance and mime their way through their vision of 1847 London.

“This tale of rage, revenge and pure blood lust is simply different for those of us living through the ‘populist revolution’, than it was for the audiences of 1979 when Sondheim’s masterpiece first appeared,” said Richmond, “We wanted to create a production that responded to the alarming tenor of our times – while maintaining the wit and humour inherent in all of Sondheim’s works.”

Starring a multi-talented cast of actor/singers under the direction of Richmond and noted Music Director Don Horsburgh, the ensemble, led by Jacob Richmond as Sweeney Todd and Shauna Baird as Mrs. Lovett, is drawn from both members of the Blue Bridge acting ensemble and the local, national and international opera world and promises to delight fans of the theatre and opera.

Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.Tickets available at 250-382-3370 or bluebridgetheatre.ca.

