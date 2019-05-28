Blue Bridge stages modern version of a theatre classic

Ibsen’s The Master Builder touches on aging, feelings of inadequacy, in a contemporary context

What’s old is new again, as Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder, one of the most significant works of the theatre, is being brought to the stage and new audiences through a new adaptation by the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

The 1893 story by the Norwegian playwright tells the tale of an aging architect and his downfall at the hands of a young, beautiful protégé named Hilde. The Master Builder has long been thought of as a challenging, though rich work, yet in 2016, British playwright David Hare took a stab at adapting it, staging the piece at the Old Vic in London with Sir Ralph Fiennes in the starring role.

READ ALSO: Take a bite out of Victoria during YYJ Eats

The opening of the Blue Bridge production at the Roxy Theatre is Thursday, May 28 and some of the company’s most talented cast and crew members have been brought together. Blue Bridge artistic director Brian Richmond will direct long-time ensemble member David Ferry in the lead role as Halvard Solness, the Master Builder, and Amanda Lisman as the conniving Hilde.

This adaptation makes its Canadian premiere and aims to create a more contemporary, streamlined version of the play. So far it has proven to be a re-discovery of this classic for critics and audiences alike.

The Master Builder runs from May 28 to June 9. For more information and tickets, visit bluebridgetheatre.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Madcap British farce comes to Langham Court Theatre

Just Posted

Injuries, frostbite and death: Victoria man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Victoria circus company brings international performers to a local stage

IGNIO’s ‘Bend or Break’ will run from May 30 to June 2

UPDATED: Quadra Street reopened, thousands still without power

The outage is expected to be fixed by 10 a.m.

Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

Café Bon Appétit sits on the top floor of the The Bay department store

New charity ballgame to mark Doug Hudlin Day in Victoria

Late, beloved longtime umpire to be honoured with Hudlins vs. Fernwood game, June 8 at RAP

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

B.C. housing sales predicted to slow, prices to fall in 2019

Government policies expected to drive decline for third year

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Most Read