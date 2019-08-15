Blues Bash will bring soul to Ship Point this Labour Day weekend

The 26th annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash at Ship Point and Hermann’s Upstairs is loaded with visiting and local blues stars.
Halifax-bred, Austin-based Lindsay Beaver and her raw blues power trio launch festivities Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. at Hermann’s Upstairs. The classical and jazz-trained vocalist and drummer was co-leader of the 24th Street Wailers. Her Tough As Love 2018 recording debut on Chicago’s prestigious Alligator Records garnered a Blues Award nomination. Opening duo, Blue Moon Marque should provide added blues thrills to this highly recommended show. Tickets are $32.
Blues Bash continues with a series of free performances at Ship Point from noon to 5 p.m. from the Saturday through the Labour Day holiday Monday. Watch for Bill Johnson’s show Aug. 31, Kelly Fawcett and David Vest’s sets Sept. 1 the Kingpins on Sept. 2.
Among other ticketed performances, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ship Point sees Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few offer their powerful blend of gospel and blues rock. Tickets for the soulful trio are $32.
Kevin Burt makes his Victoria debut fronting his veteran-laden band Big Medicine, on Sunday at 7:30 at Ship Point. The critically acclaimed blues vocalist, guitarist and harmonica master’s well-crafted original songs make this another must-see Blues Bash event. Tickets are $32.
For more information on shows, visit jazzvictoria.ca/blues-bash or call 250-388-4423.
– Joseph Blake, Monday contributor
