Bold and brassy quintet touches down at UVic

The Canadian Brass, considered by many to be the “world’s most famous brass band,” comes to Victoria on Dec. 21, when they’ll perform with the Victoria Symphony at the Farquhar Auditorium. Photo by Bo Huang

With a great musical sense of humour and fun, and unquestionable talent as a quintet and as individual performers, the Canadian Brass has a nearly 50-year tradition of wowing audiences and creating more music than seems possible from five people.

With a lineup that has changed over the years, with the exception of co-founder, tuba player Charles Daellenbach, this Grammy and Juno Award-winning ensemble has played around the globe is billed as “the world’s most famous brass group.”

For their first trip to Victoria, they’ll join the Victoria Symphony on Dec. 21 at UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium for an evening of entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and fun with holiday music, classical flair and a few surprises. After all, Daellenbach, trumpeters Brandon Ridenour and Caleb Hudson, horn player Jeff Nelsen and trombonist Achilles Liarmakopoulos are known for wearing sneakers and tuxedos while they play.

With more than 130 CD and DVD recordings and sales of two million units to their credit, and appearances at Carnegie Hall, on Chinese Hunan TV multiple times, The Tonight Show and as a feature ensemble with the Boston Pops, Canadian Brass brings something special everything they walk onto the stage to perform.

Dedicated to education as well as performance, Canadian Brass members frequently give master classes at their tour stops. Over the years these musicians have transformed a previously neglected group of instruments with what many purists felt was a limited repertoire into a versatile and vital ensemble that can play everything from Gabrieli to Gershwin!

The Canadian Brass with the Victoria Symphony happens Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. at the Farquhar Auditorium. For tickets visit tickets.uvic.ca or call 250-721-8480.



