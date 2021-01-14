Sacha Barrette’s Ruelle Eclair de Lumiere, a 30- by 40-inch acrylic on canvas, is showing at West End Gallery this month. (Sacha Barette Image)

Sacha Barrette’s Ruelle Eclair de Lumiere, a 30- by 40-inch acrylic on canvas, is showing at West End Gallery this month. (Sacha Barette Image)

Bold colours spark early spring

At the Galleries: Shows break January funk with bright colours

Bright colours and the midday sun mark the early anticipation of spring in local January art shows.

Sacha Barrette’s piece Ruelle Eclair de Lumiere, which translates as an alley flash of light, shows his depth of light while reminding the viewer how unforgiving the summer sun can be, illuminating everything.

Barrette has been delighting collectors in West End Gallery’s Edmonton location for three years. Gallery spokesperson Amy Boyle said they are excited to bring a collection of his work to Victoria where he’s showing this month.

“Inspired by his travels across North and South America, Barette’s colour palette is a rich combination of deep ochre, burnt orange, rich burgundy, and vibrant blue. Enticing viewers down familiar alleyways and tranquil landscapes Sacha’s paintings offer a vibrant invitation for your eyes to travel throughout the canvas,” Boyle said.

READ ALSO: Voting now ready for ArtsAlive 2020 sculptures in Oak Bay

Painter Heather Pant teases out the early sunset in her piece Spring Forward, a 40-by-40-inch acrylic on canvas, showing at The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay, Jan. 17 to 24.

With every rough season the land reminds us to be resilient. Like the trees on a sea stack, stand tall and shine on, Pant says about the work.

Pant has been painting much of her life and professionally for the past 20 years.

“Her unique style and magnificent use of colour invite you into her mountain scenes of rivers, lakes, peaks, and waterfalls – in the majestic and inspiring Canadian wilderness,” said Heather Wheeler, owner of The Avenue.

The Oak Bay location is also exhibiting the unique woodwork of Laurie Ward, Jan. 10 to 17.

“Ward discovered a passion for the dynamic differences in colour, contrast, grain and spalting (the impressions left by fungus). It can take a long time to best understand how to turn a rough piece of wood into a form that best highlights its colour and shape,” Wheeler said.

Ward’s work highlights the natural aspects of live edge, knots and bark in all his sculptural vessels, she added.

Madrona Gallery’s walls are popping with the mixed media canvas of Megan Dietrich, including her 30-by-30-inch piece Don’t Dismiss.

Dietrich is part of Madrona Gallery’s group exhibition, Shelter, from Jan. 9 to 23, which combines specially selected works that explore the idea of home through object, location, colour, and form, said Madrona’s Brittany Scarfe.

The exhibition aims to offer unique viewpoints of home from gallery artists, encouraging viewers to reflect and rethink their own environments. It includes Dietrich with Brad Pasutti, Corrinne Wolcoski, Rick Bond, Meghan Hildebrand, and more.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Spring Forward by Heather Pant, a 40- x 40-inch acrylic on canvas is showing at The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay this month. (Heather Pant Image)

Spring Forward by Heather Pant, a 40- x 40-inch acrylic on canvas is showing at The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay this month. (Heather Pant Image)

Megan Dietrich’s Don’t Dismiss, a 30 by 30-inch mixed media sketch and painting on canvas. (Megan Dietrich Image)

Megan Dietrich’s Don’t Dismiss, a 30 by 30-inch mixed media sketch and painting on canvas. (Megan Dietrich Image)

Previous story
Victoria Film Festival returns with virtual viewing
Next story
Victoria writer and illustrator pens children’s book about COVID-19 safety

Just Posted

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin mayor fuming over subdivision proposal

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria tight-lipped on land plans

A fire sparked at an encampment between the Pat Bay Highway and McKenzie Avenue early Thursday morning left one man displaced. Jan. 14, 2021 (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Early morning fire claims one shelter at encampment between Pat Bay Highway, McKenzie Avenue

One man displaced, no injuries reported

Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

The profitability of Victoria International Airport dropped by almost $17 million in 2020 because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria International Airport revenues in a tailspin

While airport made $9.2 million in profits 2019, COVID-19 brought estimated losses of $7.5 million

Victoria police are on scene at a temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street for reports of a barricaded person inside. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
UPDATED: Wanted man in custody following downtown Victoria criminal barricade

Traffic in the 800-block of Johnson Street is no longer disrupted

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

50 km/hr speed limit sign.
POLL: What do you think the speed limit should be on residential streets without a centre line?

Traffic on side streets around Greater Victoria could soon be travelling at… Continue reading

This weekend Amy Pye is holding a virtual book launch for her latest children’s book, <em>Bruce the Silly Goose</em>. (Photo courtesy Amy Pye)
Victoria writer and illustrator pens children’s book about COVID-19 safety

Amy Pye to hold online book launch for ‘Bruce the Silly Goose’

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in

Horgan skeptical on bending Canada’s freedom of movement

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

It was a busy day on Jan. 13 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort as snow conditions were some of the best in Canada. Screenshot photo
‘Epic’ conditions at Mount Washington

Staff remind guests to plan ahead and understand COVID-19 resort protocols

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

Most Read