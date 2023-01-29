Bones of Crows is set to be screened in Colwood, Sidney and Victoria. (Courtesy of Bones of Crows)

Bones of Crows to be shown at three locations in Greater Victoria

Free screening of Indigenous film is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4

The creators behind the film Bones of Crow are continuing their community screenings initiative by bringing the film to Colwood, Sidney and Victoria in February.

The film by Marie Clements made its debut in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and recounts decades of systemic abuse against Indigenous Peoples as seen through the eyes of a Cree woman who survives residential school, is sent to war as a code talker, and is haunted by painful memories until she begins to confront her abusers, set over 100 years.

Vancouver-born Clements is a Dene/Metis screenwriter and director, and the majority of the film’s cast is Indigenous, most with their own family stories of residential schools.

Local screenings include the Star Cinema in Sidney at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, in Colwood at Royal Bay Secondary School at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, and in Victoria at the Vic Theatre as part of the Victoria Film Festival on Feb. 5 at 7:45 p.m.

Admission for the Colwood and Sidney screenings is free on a first-come, first-served bases, while the Victoria Film Festival screening requires a ticket, which is available at victoriafilmfestival.com.

READ MORE: Residential school drama ‘Bones of Crows’ about need for truth, dialogue: director

