Boulevard Magazine in Victoria celebrates The Influencers issue

Movers and shakers in Victoria celebrated the release of Boulevard Magazine’s Influencers issue, a spread that shines a light on those shaping the scene in Victoria, from entertainment to health and wellness and much more.
The party was held at Victoria’s Glo Restaurant and Bar – a chic, waterside eatery with a large, circular bar and panoramic windows that offer a view of the water with every seat.
The Influencers edition of Boulevard Magazine looks at designers and business owners, like David and Tara Wallden of Decora Tile, gallerists like Joe Bembridge and Leah McDiarmid, and entertainers like Ballet Victoria’s Paul Destrooper.
Most of the portraits in this edition were brought to life at Glo Thursday night as the Influencers came together to share in the excitement of the release.
With professionals from art, construction, real estate and more, this edition and the party celebrating it offered a peak into the minds of some of Victoria’s best.
Find the e-edition of this issue at boulevardmagazines.com
