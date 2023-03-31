Boulevard Magazine in Victoria celebrates The Influencers issue

Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Al Hasham and Matthew Sypus. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) IG Wealth Management Financial Planner, Brenda MacFarlane (from the left), Leah McDiarmod from the Tofino Gallery of Contemporary Art and Bruce McDiarmod. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff IG Wealth Management Financial Planner, Brenda MacFarlane (from the left), One Forest investment manager Scott Dixon and Ariel White with Trapeze. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Influencers edition of Boulevard Magazine looks at influential people in Victoria in a range of industries. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Jason Binab (from left), Simryn Dosanjh and Rov Dosanjh. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Ragim Khudabux (from left), Lori Stofko, Glen Butcher, Peter Stofko and Al Hasham. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s 2023 release party for The Influencers edition was March 30 at Glo Restaurant and Bar in Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Moden Boutique’s Devon Bird and Boulevard Magazine’s Lia Crowe. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Victoria Ballet’s Paul Destrooper and Julia Bridger. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Shaelyn Mattix (from left) of Sotheby’s Victoria, Talia Mitchell with realVault and Kirsten Macleod of Sotheby’s Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Boulevard Magazine’s publisher Susan Lundy and Boulevard Magazine’s graphic designer Michelle Gjerde. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Talia Mitchell and Tisha Becker from realVault. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Movers and shakers in Victoria celebrated the release of Boulevard Magazine’s Influencers issue, a spread that shines a light on those shaping the scene in Victoria, from entertainment to health and wellness and much more.

The party was held at Victoria’s Glo Restaurant and Bar – a chic, waterside eatery with a large, circular bar and panoramic windows that offer a view of the water with every seat.

The Influencers edition of Boulevard Magazine looks at designers and business owners, like David and Tara Wallden of Decora Tile, gallerists like Joe Bembridge and Leah McDiarmid, and entertainers like Ballet Victoria’s Paul Destrooper.

Most of the portraits in this edition were brought to life at Glo Thursday night as the Influencers came together to share in the excitement of the release.

With professionals from art, construction, real estate and more, this edition and the party celebrating it offered a peak into the minds of some of Victoria’s best.

Find the e-edition of this issue at boulevardmagazines.com

