Bowker Creek Brush Up brings art lovers to Oak Bay

The 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up is Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paul Redchurch embarked on a second career upon retirement some 23 years ago.

“It was just something I decided to pick up on my own,” he says. “It wasn’t really something I thought about.”

Unlike many an Oak Bay artist, he sought no professional training, yet found himself pulled into myriad groups such as the Oak Bay Community Artists.

This weekend, he’s among those, alongside the likes of OBCA president Flo-Elle Watson, hosting the 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up.

The annual art show and sale even opened an avenue for Redchurch, who was approached with a commission idea – home portraits – during the first Bowker Creek Brush Up.

“I could not believe the reaction,” he says of that first client. “I felt like I’d given her the keys to the kingdom.”

More than 40 artists – including guests Pat Martin-Bates and Sandhu Singh – fill the green space along Oak Bay’s portion of Bowker Creek between Hampshire Road and Oak Bay High with local artists, youth artists, guest artists, chef-created food fare and other kiosks.

“It’s a happy event. People like to go out, stroll and see their neighbours and some beautiful art,” Redchurch says.

RELATED: Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week expands to a fornight

Enjoy a leisurely stroll along Bowker Creek and through the neighbouring park while interacting with over forty local artists and artisans, as they demonstrate their individual talents and display their creations including painting, pottery, jewelry and photography. The free fun event includes live music and a children’s art station.

The 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up art show and sale is Sunday, Aug. 12. The mayor and town crier kick off the event at 11 a.m. and it runs through 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.oakbayartists.com.

Bowker Creek Brush Up brings art lovers to Oak Bay

The 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up is Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

