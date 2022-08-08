Bowker Creek welcomes young talent for 17th Brush Up in Oak Bay

Bowker Creek Brush Up attendees inspect jeweller Linda Rajotte’s handmade silver and copper products last summer. This year’s 17th annual event, set for Aug. 14, is fully booked with artists. (Black Press Media file photo)

An elegantly dressed town crier Kenny Podmore will give his remarks from atop the bridge near Armstrong Avenue to help launch Oak Bay’s 17th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up.

The Oak Bay Community Artists Society’s show and sale returns Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring dozens of in- and out-of-district artists of all ages, a broiling barbecue, a craft station for both kids and adults and an anticipated 2,500 attendees.

Society president Flo-Elle Watson hopes to continue the event’s 17-year tradition of never having rain. She said this summer’s brush-up uniquely welcomes several youth artists and has filled its 30-something spots well ahead of schedule.

Multilingual singer-songwriter Matt Stern will make his second musical appearance at the event, while his performance partner from last summer, Jessica Pickersgill, brings her own act this time, perhaps with another musician.

“We have kids entertaining, too, this year which is very exciting,” Watson said, noting a nine- and 12-year-old duo will play flute and violin together, offering a variation on the event’s typical young adult performer demographic.

The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society will have a presence at the Brush-Up, along with the Friends of Bowker Creek and Uplands Park societies. Podmore, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Watson will make elevated speeches to their community to begin the event.

“He always prepares a cry for us, and usually he has Mrs. Town Crier with him,” Watson said fondly of Podmore.

