Brentwood Bay brings $5 concerts every Wednesday

The Brentwood Bay Community Association helps music lovers get over hump-day with a series of concerts every Wednesday, through the summer.

The series started July 3 and is set to finish on Aug. 14. Local bands feature and the gigs run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in Pioneer Park (corner of West Saanich Road and Clarke Road).

So far guests have watched The Ecclestons and Shaky Ground perform, with five bands still left to play, this summer. The BBCA advise people to park at the library, or else bike or walk to the park. Food vendors are on hand to provide sustenance, although picnics have been a popular feature at the events. Many bring lawn chairs and blankets and settle down to hear the music. Tickets cost just $5 and are 50/50 to help cover costs.

On the BBCA website, they state, “For over 20 years we’ve hosted our outdoor concerts, and have helped other municipalities set up their own outdoor concerts. We’re very proud of our all-ages event, which brings the community together each week.”

The booked bands are familiar faces on the Saanich Peninsula and Greater Victoria, and play original music in a wide range of styles. On offer is rock, R&B, soul and funk.

The remaining concerts are:

July 17 Auntie Kate

July 24 The Temps

July 31 The Fugitives

Aug 7 Matt Masters

Aug 14 The R & B Kingpins

The BBCA are not only hosting the Music in the Park series, this summer, they also have other special events, including a pop-up concert on July 23 with Ridley Bent. The award-winning artist will perform his colourful songs in Brentwood Bay. Guests can also expect a delicious menu, including woodfired pizzas.

For more information on Music in the Park or any other Brentwood Bay Community Association event visit brentwoodbay.info.


