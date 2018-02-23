ROCK STAR- Bryan Adams performed to a packed house. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express

Bryan Adams opens Canadian tour in Victoria

Tickets go on sale next week for June 5 Save-On-Foods show

Bryan Adams is set to embark on a Canadian arena tour this summer in support of his latest album Ultimate, which is out now and features two brand new tracks plus all the hits.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour kicks off in Victoria on June 5 before travelling across the country and finishing in Toronto Aug. 3.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will see Adams perform music from Ultimate, which features two new tracks and many of his enormous hits from an incredible back-catalogue including “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Can’t Stop This Thing We’ve Started”, “Summer of ‘69”, “Heaven” and more.

RELATED: LOCAL MUSICIANS TAKE ON CANADIAN CLASSICS

Bryan Adams impressed critics during the recent ‘Get Up!’ tour for his “rousing two hour plus show” (Toronto Sun) and “cool and classy” (Daily Express) performance style. In 2017, he closed Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto with a mind-blowing concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

The release of Ultimate marks Bryan Adams’ fourteenth album.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 2 at 10am at www.livenation.com

AMEX presale tickets are available from Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour – Canadian Dates 2018:

  • June 05 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
  • June 06 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
  • June 08 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
  • June 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
  • June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
  • July 01 – Timmins, ON – Hollinger Park*
  • July 03 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum*
  • July 05 – Ottawa, ON – Lebreton Flats*
  • July 27 – St Johns, NL – Mile One Centre
  • July 30 – Sydney, NS – Centre 200**
  • July 31 – Summerside, PEI – Credit Union Place
  • Aug 02 – Quebec – TBA*
  • Aug 03 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

*Not Live Nation Production

**Amex Presale not applicable

For further information visit www.livenation.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Claremont to stage broadway classic Annie

Just Posted

VicPD officers assaulted by women in two separate incidents

One officer’s injuries required a hospital visit, following downtown fray

North Saanich pedals ahead with bike lane expansion

Road alignment modifications made following resident feedback

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

Central Saanich man identified in dog cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

Town hall on Woodwynn Farms this Tuesday

Rob Reid, the owner of Frontrunners and a former chair of the… Continue reading

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Pearkes opens doors to home renovation and decor expo

Plenty of ideas for homeowners at Victoria Early Spring Home Expo running Friday through Sunday

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Most Read

  • Claremont to stage broadway classic Annie

    Claremont is staging one of the most successful Broadway hits in Annie,…

  • Bryan Adams opens Canadian tour in Victoria

    Tickets go on sale next week for June 5 Save-On-Foods show