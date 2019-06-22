Burn survivor’s journey comes to Oak Bay big screen

A documentary aiming to inspire confidence is coming to a Greater Victoria theatre next month.

Still Beautiful, which tells the story of burn survivor Kelly Falardeau, plays July 2 at the Dave Dunnet Theatre in Oak Bay.

“This documentary gives people permission to feel beautiful, even though they aren’t perfect,” Falardeau said in a news release. “There are too many people that look in the mirror and say, ‘Yuck, who is going to love that?’ It’s time to change the dialogue.”

Falardeau was burned when she was two years old and underwent more than 40 procedures for her burns and scars by the time she was 21.

The film follows her journey to becoming a motivational speaker and best-selling author.

The show starts at 7. Tickets are available online.

