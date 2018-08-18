Buskers ready to hit Victoria streets (and squares)

Australia’s Alakazam, a.k.a. The Human Knot, is just one of the many performers scheduled for this year’s Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival, running Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Photo courtesy thehumanknot.com

The end of summer usually means gearing up the kids for school, but this year it means Victoria’s definitive street-performer event: the Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival.

With the Downtown Victoria Business Association taking the reins a couple of years ago this free, volunteer-based event is back and plans are for it to be as big as ever. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, all of Downtown Victoria’s squares will be transformed into open-air venues for spectacular acts from around the world. From Canada there’s Tianna the Traveller, whose act includes escapes and other stunts (all the while keeping the audience giggling), or far-flung performers like Australia’s Alakazam – also known as “The Human Knot.” His act is exactly how it sounds.

Keep an eye out for Her Majesty’s Secret Circus. Made up of the world-renowned British buskers Maya and Brent McCoy (whose stage names are Honeymoon and Butterfly), their amusing-for-all-ages spy act features unicycles and other quirky gadgets. Prepare for a hilarious performance that’s been seen at busker festivals from Austria to New York.

Not only will festival-goers get a feast for the eyes, they’ll have one for the ears and mouth. The DVBA is also hoping to keep this year’s festival carbon neutral, as it did last year. Partnering with Synergy Enterprises, their hope is to promote and foster environmental sustainability with the events.

For more information, find the festival at downtownvictoria.ca.

– Monday Magazine staff