Jane Siberry will perform familiar songs and new material at a pair of shows in Victoria in early April. janesiberry.com

Calling all Jane Siberry fans for a pair of Victoria shows

Canadian singer-songwriter brings her haunting melodies and innovative sound to town April 6 and 7

Popular Canadian singer-songwriter Jane Siberry will be bringing her songs of integrity and emotional depth to two venues in Victoria in April.

Known best for her 1991 song “Calling All Angels,” Siberry has 14 studio albums to her name and is a pioneer in the music business for being one of the first artists to offer her music through the “pay what you want” model. Her songs have been covered by numerous artists, including renditions of “Love is Everything” and “The Valley” by k.d. lang.

READ ALSO: Louis Armstrong-inspired blues will dazzle the crowd in Oak Bay

Currently, Siberry continues to expand her horizons through such ventures as an online style store, webinars and other avenues.

She’s currently in the midst of a seven-month tour through the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States and her home country, performing intimate shows in coffee shops, pubs and even living rooms.

After stops in Duncan and Parksville, Siberry will be heading to the First Church of Christ, Scientist on Saturday, April 6 and the Upstairs Lounge at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on Sunday, April 7.

For more information visit janesiberry.com.


