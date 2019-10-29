Calling all poets; Monday and the Victoria Arts Council seek your finest verse

Victoria Arts Council executive director Kegan McFadden invites experienced and novice poets alike to enter the first-ever Monday Magazine Poetry Contest, presented and administered by the VAC. The deadline is Nov. 30 and entries are being accepted now in five distinct categories. Photo by Cory Aronec

Whether you’re an experienced poet or a novice working on your craft, we want to hear from you!

The inaugural Monday Magazine Poetry Contest, presented by the Victoria Arts Council, offers you an opportunity to show off your written creativity for a chance to be published and win some great prizes.

“The Arts Council is always looking to work with artists at all stages of their career or practice,” says Kegan McFadden, VAC executive director. “If this is something new to you, or you’ve been doing poetry for a while, we encourage you to enter.”

This inaugural contest will offer prizes in five categories, Youth, Haiku, Ghazal, Ecopoetry, Ekaphrasis as well as Juror’s Choice.

“Eco-poetry is something a lot of people are investigating – it’s another way to marry your political and social consciousness with your art form,” McFadden says. He adds the youth category is an important one, “to keep us thinking about the next generation of writers.”

The winners will receive cash prizes and be published in the January 2020 print edition of Monday Magazine. VAC will also host a launch party and reading nights at its space at 1800 Store St.

Entries are being accepted now and the application deadline is Nov. 30. Email them to arts@vicartscouncil.ca. You can also find more information at vicartscouncil.ca.



