Canadian show pokes fun at Greater Victoria’s latest deer control method

Greater Victoria’s infamous deer population were the focus of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes satirical sketch on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A laugh welcomed by many regarding a frequently polarizing subject in the Capital Regional District.

The Canadian late-night show poked fun at the District of Oak Bay’s recent decision to administer immuno-contraception to selected deer, in hopes of reducing urban deer populations, cited as a growing safety concern.

