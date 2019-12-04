(Facebook)

Canadian show pokes fun at Greater Victoria’s latest deer control method

Oak Bay deer contraception focus of late-night sketch comedy

Greater Victoria’s infamous deer population were the focus of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes satirical sketch on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A laugh welcomed by many regarding a frequently polarizing subject in the Capital Regional District.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria municipalities hope for region-wide effort to control deer population

The Canadian late-night show poked fun at the District of Oak Bay’s recent decision to administer immuno-contraception to selected deer, in hopes of reducing urban deer populations, cited as a growing safety concern.

READ ALSO: Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich


matteus.oconnor@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Newest piece of public art arrives on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

Royals start three-game home stand tonight, end with teddy toss

B.C. rival Vancouver Giants in town Wednesday, Seattle hits the ice Friday, Saturday

Greater Victoria School District’s new catchment boundaries apply for 2020/21 school year

SD61’s catchments in effect for coming student registration

Victoria woman seeks yarn donations to knit toques for people in need

Patrizia Fitch is hoping to make 150 to 200 toques this year

Thieves target packages during the holiday season

Victoria police warn residents of package theft increase

Canadian show pokes fun at Greater Victoria’s latest deer control method

Oak Bay deer contraception focus of late-night sketch comedy

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Island fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

Coroners service investigating following death of Comox Valley military firefighter

19 Wing noted William Vant Erve passed away from an accident while climbing on Vancouver Island.

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Most Read