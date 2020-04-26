Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage at the Videotron Centre, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Quebec City. Major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Media, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening (at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canadian stars to unite in ‘Stronger Together’ COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear in a Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit tonight (April 26).

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is a multi-platform event centred around a $150-million campaign to provide support to Food Banks Canada.

The lineup also includes musical acts Shania Twain, Anne Murray, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include Mike Myers, Margaret Atwood, Geddy Lee, Daniel and Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara.

Organizers say Murray will address the recent shooting rampage in her home province of Nova Scotia during the show.

Organizers also say Drake will have a message for Canadians to close the show.

Many English and French Canadian broadcasters will air the special on dozens of TV, streaming and radio platforms.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

