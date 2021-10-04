New Shepard booster landing in preparation for last week’s successful launch with Jeff Bezos and others onboard. Photos courtesy of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Blue Origin)

New Shepard booster landing in preparation for last week’s successful launch with Jeff Bezos and others onboard. Photos courtesy of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Blue Origin)

Captain Kirk boldly goes where no Star Trek actor has gone before

William Shatner, 90, poised to become the oldest person in space in rocket launch next week

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Previous story
B.C. school renamed from racist figure in reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

Gordy Dodd has been hosting special dinners for vulnerable members of the community for more than two decades. His company is doing so again for Thanksgiving, in Victoria on Oct. 8 at Our Place (shown here during a previous dinner), and in Nanaimo and Campbell River, also next week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria-based merchant hosting 23rd annual Thanksgiving dinners

Capital Regional District staff have released a short-term plan that lays some initial steps on implementing the solid waste management plan, which was approved last spring and aims to reduce overall waste by about a third by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD framework lays out waste reduction priorities

Vancouver-based Madison Olds plays the Mary Winspear Centre on Oct. 7 as part of the Seaside Sessions. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Emerging pop star to play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Members of the Grade 9 discovery science class cleans up invasive plants at Bowker Creek. (Megan McCluskey photo)
Students tackle invasive plants near Oak Bay High waterway