Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

Bruce Ham returns to the podium to conduct the Sidney Concert Band for its annual May concert at the Mary Winspear Centre.
Scheduled for May 29 at 2 p.m., the concert takes its theme from Carnival of the Animals by Romantic French composer Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921). Selections include The Lion King, A Circus Suite, and of course Carnival of the Animals, a humouristic suite emulating the voices of various animals.
The concert also features vocalists Nicola Hestnes and Jim Kingham with the Trounce Alley Quartet as special guests. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office number at 250-656-0275.
