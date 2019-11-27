Caroling in Cadboro Bay Village helps fund music at Mount Doug Secondary

Singing set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Cadboro Bay Village.

The Open Door Choir warms up the crowd during a previous Caroling in the Village, Cadboro Bay Village’s annual outdoor holiday music and sing-along event. This year’s event is set for Dec. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Christmas caroling returns to Cadboro Bay Village with all proceeds supporting the Mount Douglas Secondary School music program.

The community is invited to join in songs performed by music students in the Mount Douglas Secondary jazz band and choir, enjoy refreshments, and enter the gift basket raffle.

There will be warm cider, cookies, popcorn, hot chocolate, and hot dogs to enjoy and keep warm with while Christmas carols serenade the community.

The event is hosted by Pepper’s Grocery and the Cadboro Bay Business Association and takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Cadboro Bay Village.

