Sylvia Coughlin is among the artists displaying work when the James Bay Art Walk returns Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy James Bay Art Walk)

Carr House, Finest at Sea to sculptor’s studio – James Bay opens doors to art lovers

11 sites open to visitors on Sept. 24, 25

Featuring both established and emerging artists, the James Bay Art Walk returns with 24 artists who live and work in the neighbourhood opening studios and other spaces to share and sell their diverse works.

At centrally located Carr House, walkers can gather an overview of all the artists involved in the walk that runs Sept. 24 and 25. There, mixed media artist Helga Strauss offers a hands-on activity for those wishing to explore their creative side.

Among the venues is the new gallery, Studio 106, featuring the art of David Ladmore and Laurie Ladmore. Close by, David Hunwick opens his sculpture studio for a close-up look at his processes.

The Imagine Studio Cafe on Erie Street features young emerging artists with its new Imagine U collection while next door, Finest at Sea hosts Sylvia Coughlin in action, demonstrating her underwater scenes created in crochet.

James Bay United Church boasts 13 artists including Anne Hansen, Jessie Beauvilliers, David Roberts, Holly Vivian and Teresa Waclawik, showcasing a variety of media, including clay sculpture, pebble and sea glass art, pastels and pointillism, oils and murals, recycled material collages and line drawings.

In total, 11 are open to visitors on Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a map online at jamesbayartwalk.ca.

 

Bill Tomlinson is among the artists displaying work when the James Bay Art Walk returns Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy James Bay Art Walk)

