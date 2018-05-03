Catch a new age vibe with Deva Premal

Song and spirituality come together with live performance at UVic on May 18

A joyful night of mantra, song, celebration and meditation will consume the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium May 18, with a performance from celebrated chant masters Deva Premal and Miten.

Accompanied by the Nepalese bansuri maestro Manose, with Victoria producer and musician Joby Baker on bass and Danish percussionist Rishi, the evening promises to be more than just a performance, as Premal and Miten weave Buddhist and Sanskrit mantras into contemporary new-age music.

“This planet is definitely shaking and trembling right now. It is an amazing moment to be alive because it is becoming very clear that we cannot expect peace to be delivered from outside,” said Premal in a press release. “We have to find it within. For me, the mantras are a gateway to inner peace and to a deeper acceptance – and my joy is to share them.”

Dubbed as “the Johnny and June Carter of sacred music” by Yoga International, the couple met and fell in love in 25 years ago in Pune, India at an ashram of the late guru Osho, the subject of the recent Netflix documentary series Wild, Wild Country.

Since then, they have travelled the world singing together and introducing Westerners to spiritually-based songs and mantras from Eastern meditation traditions.

No less than His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Cher and Eckhart Tolle consider themselves to be among their fans.

Join Premal and Miten for the Soul of Mantra at the University Centre Farquhar Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at tickets.uvic.ca.