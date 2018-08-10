Celebrate local food with Feast of Fields in North Saanich

21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island is at Kildara Farms on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The annual Feast of Fields returns to Greater Victoria this summer, at North Saanich’s certified organic Kildara Farms.

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and fundraiser, highlighting the contribution local chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to our local economy. It emphasizes how they are connected to the land, support the regional economy, and create the most delicious local, seasonal and sustainable flavours B.C. has to offer.

This summer marks the 21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island with the event at Kildara Farms on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This gourmet wandering harvest festival is Canada’s largest and longest running local food celebration, and over the past 24 years FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted more than 50 Feasts.

Guests are invited to taste, sip, and enjoy the local, zero waste creations from more than 40 of British Columbia’s best food and beverage providers, presenting a true reflection of the incredible offerings in their own backyard.

The participating producers in this year’s event include seven wineries, seven breweries, four distilleries and a cidery, and a selection of the best-known names in local food, such as Q at the Empress, Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa, Fol Epi Bakery and Agrius Restaurant.

This year sees newcomers Charelli’s, Varsha Indian Kitchen, Deep Cove Winery and Vancouver Island Brewing, as well as some unique non-alcoholic offerings from Rootside Provisions, Shanti Chai & Co and Snowdon House Gourmet.

For a full list and profiles of participating Feast of Fields chefs and makers, the host farms, and to buy tickets visit www.feastoffields.com.

facebook.com/FarmFolkCityFolk/

instagram.com/vifeastoffields/

instagram.com/feastoffields/

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RIFFLANDIA: Local artists thrive under festival model
Next story
5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Just Posted

Lack of staff preventing Saanich child care from opening doors

Operator of Simply Fun Child Care says she hasn’t seen it this bad in her 42 years of doing business

Sculptor of John A. MacDonald statue speaks out

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about the City’s plan to remove it

Celebrate local food with Feast of Fields in North Saanich

21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island is at Kildara Farms on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Small wildfire near Jordan River under control

B.C. Wildfire Services checking in on fire periodically to ensure no hot spots left

VicPD seeking man in indecent act investigation

Suspect a Caucasian man in his 40s, six feet tall, slim build, long brown hair in a ponytail

VIDEO: Oak Bay police issue ticket thanks to Twitter user

Dash cam footage captures vehicle barely slowing for stop sign

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

Vic-City Swish bring their A game to nationals

Girls basketball team wraps up a third-place finish at national championships

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino

A search is underway for a missing Ahousaht man near Bartlett Island.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

Most Read