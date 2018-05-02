Celebrate mom, take her on a musical garden tour

Victoria Conservatory of Music hosts annual fundraiser event featuring amazing city gardens

Join the Victoria Conservatory of Music for its 36th annual Mother’s Day Musical Garden Tour, May 12 and 13.

Strolling through beautiful gardens carried along by wonderful music – is there truly any better way to spend the day with a woman you love? This Mother’s Day weekend, the public is invited to connect with gorgeous gardens around the city and enjoy springtime in Victoria with the VCM.

Your two-day Garden Tour 2018 pass grants exclusive passage to 10 hand-picked, enchanting oases to revel in the inspiration and joy of gardening while enjoying music from VCM students, faculty and guest musicians.

Also, don’t miss our fantastic plant sale and most outstanding planter contest, both of which help the VCM raise additional money for important student scholarships and programming.

Purchase your tickets online at ticketf.ly/2Hg89yJ or order them by phone at 250-386-5311.

Or you can stop by the Conservatory box office at 900 Johnson St.

– Monday Magazine staff

