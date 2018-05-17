Sidney Town Crier Kenny Podmore. (File)

Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Sidney

SHOAL centre hosting Town Crier for a Royal breakfast Saturday

SIDNEY — Join Sidney Town Crier Kenny Podmore at the SHOAL Centre on Saturday, May 19, as he and the Centre host a special breakfast to watch the wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle.

It’s a Royal Wedding Breakfast!

Included in the event (tickets are $20) is morning fun and festive activities — including a special ceremony by the Town Crier. Wear your finery, hats, fascinators “and anything British.”

There will be a breakfast buffet, prizes and the Craig Henerdson Trio will be performing. Video of the Royal Wedding will play out on a big screen (for those who didn’t want to get up in the wee hours).

The event takes place on Sat., May 19 in the SHOAL Centre’s auditorium A, opening at 8:30 a.m. For details, call 250-656-5537 or get your tickets at SHOAL reception, at the Centre on Resthaven Drive in Sidney.

