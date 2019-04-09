Honda Celebration of Light announces country’s competing at the 2019 festival. (Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

This year’s Celebration of Light will have two new countries lighting up the sky for its 29th fireworks competition.

Organizers announced Tuesday India and Croatia will compete alongside Canada during the three-day event at Vancouver’s English Bay.

The fireworks will begin each night at 10 p.m., rain or shine. India will begin the competition on July 27, followed by Canada on July 31 and Croatia on August 3.

The annual competition draws 400,000 spectators each night. Second Beach will host a free, family-friendly site with live music, food trucks and a site-wide liquor licence.

READ MORE: New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

“Public safety and the well-being of spectators and West End residents is our top priority,” says Stuart Mackinnon, chair of the Vancouver Park Board.

“As in past years, park board and city staff will clean up our beaches, parks and seawalls the morning after each firework show. We ask all visitors to our parks and beaches to use litter and recycling bins or to take their garbage home.”

The winning team will be announced August 6.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Life, career lessons abound in Broadway classic for local students

Just Posted

Johnson Street Bridge may see upcoming audit

Taking over a decade to complete with a $65 million price jump

Victoria basketball community mourns lifetime officiant

Len Anderson was a basketball officiant for 63 years

Victoria hits top three in B.C.’s rattiest cities

Orkin Canada released its 2018 B.C. Rodent Rankings

Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday crash

Parts of the road were closed overnight

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday

With a high of 12 C

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read