Celtic Illusion, described as a “dance and magical illusion sensation” is coming to Victoria March 2. (Photo Courtesy of Celtic Illusion)

Celtic Illusion brings ‘sensational’ magic and dance to Victoria stage

Australian show makes Canadian debut

For the first time, music, magic, Celtic culture and dance combine for a once-in-a-lifetime performance on a Victoria stage next month.

Australian-produced Celtic Illusions brings performers from around the globe together for an “electrifying” fused dance and magic show unlike anything else.

For the first time, Celtic Illusions is coming to Canada, bringing “grand illusions,” modern Irish dance and “mind-blowing magic” to stages across the country for six weeks.

“This is the furthest the show has come since it premiered in 2011,” said creator and choreographer Anthony Street. “I think that with hard work and determination, the show is at a standard now where it’s internationally recognized.”

READ ALSO: Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Internationally-acclaimed dancers, new choreography and magical illusions are paired to a “lush and modern” musical score by Angela Little, co-composer of Baz Luhrman’s film Australia, and Steve Skinner, who has worked with artists such as Celine Dion and Stevie Wonder.

Street, a longtime Irish dancer and former star of Lord of the Dance, single-handedly produced the show, investing his own money and time over the years. He said it was a combination of perfectionism and dedication that raised the standard and took the performance overseas.

Street is inspired by the colours and theatrics of Cirque du Soleil.

“I’m always pushing to make the show better and better,” he said. “In my mind the concept is amazing. It’s unique, it’s different. It’s one of the most unique combinations of two art forms out there.”

Street said even those on the fence should keep an open mind toward the unique spectacle.

“It’s a high energy, fast-paced production that will have you on the edge of your seat,” he said. “It’s something you have to see to believe.”

Celtic Illusions comes to Victoria’s Royal Theatre on March 2. Tickets can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Happy 260th, Robbie Burns!


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Comic Con returns to Victoria with star-studded guest list

Just Posted

Grave site at Ross Bay Cemetery vandalized overnight

Graffiti found on grave of Sir James Douglas

Petition calls for suspension of Victoria councillor Ben Isitt

Isitt says petition ‘does not provide a reliable barometer of public opinion’

North Saanich man fears tougher moorage policies could cost him his home

Stewart Jackson has been living on a boat off Lillian Hoffar Park for about four years

Celtic Illusion brings ‘sensational’ magic and dance to Victoria stage

Australian show makes Canadian debut

Sidney dogs lose a beloved companion

Dozens gathered in Beacon Park to remember Sidney’s ‘dog whisperer’

VIDEO: B.C.’s lack of no-cost birth control leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

— Resident discovers five discarded hog heads in Vancouver Island ditch

WARNING: Graphic image may be upsetting to some readers

Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton on April 11 in Langford

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

Most Read