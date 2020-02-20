Celtic Illusion brings ‘sensational’ magic and dance to Victoria stage

Celtic Illusion, described as a “dance and magical illusion sensation” is coming to Victoria March 2. (Photo Courtesy of Celtic Illusion)

For the first time, music, magic, Celtic culture and dance combine for a once-in-a-lifetime performance on a Victoria stage next month.

Australian-produced Celtic Illusions brings performers from around the globe together for an “electrifying” fused dance and magic show unlike anything else.

For the first time, Celtic Illusions is coming to Canada, bringing “grand illusions,” modern Irish dance and “mind-blowing magic” to stages across the country for six weeks.

“This is the furthest the show has come since it premiered in 2011,” said creator and choreographer Anthony Street. “I think that with hard work and determination, the show is at a standard now where it’s internationally recognized.”

READ ALSO: Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Internationally-acclaimed dancers, new choreography and magical illusions are paired to a “lush and modern” musical score by Angela Little, co-composer of Baz Luhrman’s film Australia, and Steve Skinner, who has worked with artists such as Celine Dion and Stevie Wonder.

Street, a longtime Irish dancer and former star of Lord of the Dance, single-handedly produced the show, investing his own money and time over the years. He said it was a combination of perfectionism and dedication that raised the standard and took the performance overseas.

Street is inspired by the colours and theatrics of Cirque du Soleil.

“I’m always pushing to make the show better and better,” he said. “In my mind the concept is amazing. It’s unique, it’s different. It’s one of the most unique combinations of two art forms out there.”

Street said even those on the fence should keep an open mind toward the unique spectacle.

“It’s a high energy, fast-paced production that will have you on the edge of your seat,” he said. “It’s something you have to see to believe.”

Celtic Illusions comes to Victoria’s Royal Theatre on March 2. Tickets can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Happy 260th, Robbie Burns!