Celtic song and dance storm Oak Bay stage for Mother’s Day performance

Newcombe Singers explore music from the old world and new on May 8

Newcombe Singers perform Celtic Reflections on Mother’s Day, May 8 in Oak Bay’s St. Mary’s Church. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Newcombe Singers celebrate Mother’s Day with Celtic Reflections and dance in Oak Bay this year.

Newcombe is a non-auditioned, mixed choir singing a variety of music in four parts. A comfortable and friendly atmosphere allows members to sing according to individual abilities, develop personal and ensemble skills and have fun.

The choir, formed in 1967, performs a wide variety of musical genres and styles, with a mix of familiar and challenging pieces. This Mother’s Day the focus is Celtic Reflections – Music from the Old World and New.

Choral director Erica Phare-Bergh and accompanist Robert Jan Dukarm lead the group through an afternoon of song, alongside a guest appearance by students of the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

Celtic Reflections happens Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets are $20 at the door and from choir members. Children under 12 are free.

Visit newcombesingers.ca for more about the group.

