Celtic vespers welcomes award-winning Ecclestons

Winners of the Vancouver Island ‘MPower Award ’ for best live band, the Ecclestons perform this month in North Saanich.

The Ecclestons – featuring siblings Colleen and Kelt Eccleston and multi-instrumentalist Greg Madill – are known for their infectious humour, boundless energy and great chemistry. This Victoria based band have toured extensively with their massive Celtic and Canadian repertoire. The Ecclestons perform Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at St. Johns United Church.

Vespers services begin at 7 p.m. at St. John’s United Church, 10990 West Saanich Rd. There is no admission charge. An offering will be taken to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program.

Celtic Vespers continues on Jan. 19 with Brad Prevedoros and Greg Joy.

