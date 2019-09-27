CFL scores a coup, snags superstar Keith Urban as halftime show headliner

Big game goes Nov. 24 in Calgary, part of week-long festival, tickets still available

Whether or not you enjoy watching Canadian professional football, the news out of Toronto and the CFL head office Thursday about the 107th Grey Cup championship game was nothing short of head-turning.

For the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup Halftime Show, country music superstar Keith Urban will be centre stage providing the entertainment for tens of thousands of fans Nov. 24 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, and millions more watching on national TV.

“I know we’ve scored an absolute touchdown for football and music fans everywhere when my three young daughters are as excited about this big news as I am,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a release issued Thursday by Universal Music Canada.

The appearance of Urban, a four-time Grammy Award winner and the reigning Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of The Year, is part of the CFL’s partnership with Universal, which includes in-game broadcast music exclusivity and collaborations with the league’s nine teams as part of their Thursday Night Football series.

“The first time I think I performed a sold-out stadium (in Canada) actually would have been the Saddledome in Calgary,” Urban told CTV ETALK on Thursday.

Closer to home, Urban is scheduled to make his return to Sunfest at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan in 2020.

If you’re thinking of finding tickets for the big game, visit ticketmaster.ca.



