The Quartet Fest West is led by UVic’s beloved quartet-in-residence, the Lafayette String Quartet. (Photo Frances Litman)

Chamber music festival returns to the University of Victoria

String players gather from far and wide for Quartet Fest West

String players gather from far and wide this summer at the University of Victoria for an intensive chamber music festival of concerts, masterclasses and lessons, many of which are open to the public.

From July 9 to 19, the UVic School of Music will be filled with the harmonious sounds of strings as Quartet Fest West returns for another session. The festival is led by UVic’s beloved quartet-in-residence, the Lafayette String Quartet.

This year’s participatants – hailing from Alberta, Texas, Arizona, Vancouver and Victoria – will spend 10 days working closely together to hone their individual and ensemble skills. Guest coaches and performers include the Penderecki String Quartet, esteemed local violists Yariv Aloni and Gerald Stanick, and renowned pianist Alexander Tselyakov who is counted in the ranks of Canada’s leading concert pianists.

The highly-anticipated concert series kicks off on July 14 with performances by the Lafayette String Quartet and Tselyakov. The program features the beautiful Viola Quintet in C by Mozart and the rarely performed piano quintet by Ernő Dohnányi.

The Penderecki Quartet perform music on July 17 by Beethoven and Kelly-Marie Murphy, as well as the Shostakovich Piano Quintet, joined by Tselyakov.

The Gala Concert on July 18, which is a fundraiser for future Quartet Fest West student scholarships, brings together the Lafayette String Quartet, Penderecki String Quartet, special guests and festival participants. On this program you’ll hear some of the most cherished chamber music literature throughout the ages including works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Michael and Joseph Haydn, and more.

The festival culminates in a concert on July 19 showcasing Quartet Fest student participants.

A festival pass ($60) and single tickets ($10-$25) are available at the door for all concerts.

The public is also welcome to observe daily masterclasses.

For more information, visit lafayettestringquartet.ca/quartet-fest-west/

Quartet Fest West 2018

Who: Lafayette String Quartet with pianist Alexander Tselyakov

When: Saturday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

Who: Penderecki String Quartet with pianist Alexander Tselyakov

When: Tuesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

What: Gala Concert

Who: Lafayette String Quartet and guests

When: Wednesday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

Who: Quartet Fest West Participants

When: Thursday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $10

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caravan Stage sets sail for Sooke
Next story
Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Just Posted

Saanich group pushes for increased safety at site of serious crash

A local community group is pushing for increased traffic safety along Ash… Continue reading

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

Chamber music festival returns to the University of Victoria

String players gather from far and wide for Quartet Fest West

Former Olympic rower Harold Backer pleads guilty to fraud

Backer changed his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Depression: Link to brain protein holds promise for new treatments

New treatment options for depression could become a reality in the future… Continue reading

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Police remove pipeline protestors hanging below Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Greenpeace Canada protestors have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew into B.C. on June 23

Volunteer society connects Saanich residents with services

Saanich Volunteer Services Society will hold its AGM July 5 at the Cedar Hill Golf Course

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car in B.C.

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

RCMP say bear stalked toward one of the children while they were on an island along Hudson Bay coast

Most Read