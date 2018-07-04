Chamber music festival returns to the University of Victoria

String players gather from far and wide for Quartet Fest West

The Quartet Fest West is led by UVic’s beloved quartet-in-residence, the Lafayette String Quartet. (Photo Frances Litman)

String players gather from far and wide this summer at the University of Victoria for an intensive chamber music festival of concerts, masterclasses and lessons, many of which are open to the public.

From July 9 to 19, the UVic School of Music will be filled with the harmonious sounds of strings as Quartet Fest West returns for another session. The festival is led by UVic’s beloved quartet-in-residence, the Lafayette String Quartet.

This year’s participatants – hailing from Alberta, Texas, Arizona, Vancouver and Victoria – will spend 10 days working closely together to hone their individual and ensemble skills. Guest coaches and performers include the Penderecki String Quartet, esteemed local violists Yariv Aloni and Gerald Stanick, and renowned pianist Alexander Tselyakov who is counted in the ranks of Canada’s leading concert pianists.

The highly-anticipated concert series kicks off on July 14 with performances by the Lafayette String Quartet and Tselyakov. The program features the beautiful Viola Quintet in C by Mozart and the rarely performed piano quintet by Ernő Dohnányi.

The Penderecki Quartet perform music on July 17 by Beethoven and Kelly-Marie Murphy, as well as the Shostakovich Piano Quintet, joined by Tselyakov.

The Gala Concert on July 18, which is a fundraiser for future Quartet Fest West student scholarships, brings together the Lafayette String Quartet, Penderecki String Quartet, special guests and festival participants. On this program you’ll hear some of the most cherished chamber music literature throughout the ages including works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Michael and Joseph Haydn, and more.

The festival culminates in a concert on July 19 showcasing Quartet Fest student participants.

A festival pass ($60) and single tickets ($10-$25) are available at the door for all concerts.

The public is also welcome to observe daily masterclasses.

For more information, visit lafayettestringquartet.ca/quartet-fest-west/

Quartet Fest West 2018

Who: Lafayette String Quartet with pianist Alexander Tselyakov

When: Saturday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

Who: Penderecki String Quartet with pianist Alexander Tselyakov

When: Tuesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

What: Gala Concert

Who: Lafayette String Quartet and guests

When: Wednesday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $25

Who: Quartet Fest West Participants

When: Thursday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, B-Wing, MacLaurin Building, UVic

Tickets: $10